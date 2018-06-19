NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Caterpillar Inc., down $5.38 to $143.30
Industrial companies fell after President Donald Trump proposed more tariffs on Chinese imports and China said it would retaliate.
Facebook Inc., down 82 cents to $197.49
Technology companies fared worse than other sectors of the market Tuesday.
Baidu Inc., down $6.78 to $262.11
Chinese companies listed in the U.S. took sharp losses.
Foundation Medicine Inc., up $30.30 to $136.75
Swiss drugmaker Roche agreed to buy the rest of Foundation for $137 per share.
Bank of America Corp., down 14 cents to $29.26
Banks slumped Tuesday as investors bought bonds and interest rates turned lower.
CVS Health Corp., up $3.03 to $70.77
The drugstore and pharmacy benefits manager said it will start making home deliveries of prescriptions and other orders.
American Electric Power Co., up $1.41 to $66.87
High-dividend companies including utilities and household goods retailers moved higher as bond yields fell.
Colgate-Palmolive Co., up 69 cents to $64
The maker of toothpaste and other consumer products said it will buy back another $5 billion in stock.