DETROIT (AP) — Auto seating supplier Adient has canceled its plans to move its global headquarters and hundreds of jobs to Detroit.

The company announced Monday that it informed Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan of its decision to scrap its relocation plans. Adient bought a downtown facility in 2016 for its 500 executive and leadership employees, including 100 proposed new jobs for the city.

The company says the decision isn't a reflection on Detroit or "its outstanding revitalization efforts." Adient planned to spend nearly $100 million to relocate its main office in Plymouth, Michigan, to Detroit.

The announcement comes a week after former General Motors Co. CEO Frederick Henderson took over as Adient's interim CEO.

Adient has struggled to maintain consistent profitability since it spun off from Johnson Controls two years ago.