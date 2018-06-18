NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower Monday, adding to a global sell-off sparked by heightened trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

The Dow Jones industrial average is down 1 percent, the S&P 500 is slipping 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq is off by 0.9 percent.

Losses were across the board. Machine maker Caterpillar shed 1.3 percent, chip maker Intel dropped 3.2 percent and biotech company Biogen dropped 4.6 percent.

Perry Ellis is down 2.1 percent. Its founder George Feldenkreis is buying more stock and taking the company private for $437 million.

With investors worried about a trade war, bonds rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.91 percent.

Indexes in Asia and Europe fell. Germany's DAX index shed 1.4 percent while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.8 percent.