Air New Zealand has again been named New Zealand's most attractive employer, its second year in a row, for its financial stability and focus on technology.

It has won the Randstad Employer Brand Research award five times in total.

Air New Zealand chief executive Christoper Luxon said the recognition was particularly meaningful for the company's staff.

"Our focus on innovation and technology is very much driven from within the organisation, and our employees play a huge part in consistently improving the way we do things for our customers," Luxon said.

"This is the fifth time we've won this award which clearly reflects the efforts of our nearly 12,000 employees who play an integral role in upholding our strong reputation."

The Department of Conservation was ranked as the second most attractive employer for 2018, ahead of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment in the third spot.

Healthcare of New Zealand, TVNZ and House of Travel ranked consecutively after.

Education and training was found to be the most attractive industry to work in, followed by professional services and public services in joint second place and information technology and telecommunications in third place.

Banking and financial services were ranked in 10th place as the most attractive industry.

The Randstad Employer Brand Research, compromising of insights from close to 4000 New Zealanders, found work-life balance was the most important factor for Kiwis choosing an employer.

Randstad New Zealand country director Katherine Swan said achieving greater work-life balance was now important for Kiwis.

"This 'work to live' employee mindset reinforces the importance of companies having solid policies in place for flexible working, if they want to remain competitive and retain great people," Swan said.

Job satisfaction was found to be the highest when company values aligned with employee values.

The research also found that Kiwi workers beleive their employers are more focused on financial deliverables and technology compared to their preferences of salary, benefits and work-life balance.

"With 30 per cent of New Zealanders planning to change roles within the next year, a marked increase from last year, we are calling on businesses to revitalise their employer value propositions," Swan said.

"It's crucial that companies present a true image of who they are and commit to it. That is the secret to the success of New Zealand's most attractive employers."

NZ's top 20 most attractive employers

1.

Air New Zealand

2.

Department of Conservation

3.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

4.

Healthcare of New Zealand

5.

TVNZ

6.

House of Travel

7.

Deloitte

8.

AUT University

9.

New Zealand Custom Service

10.

Flight Centre NZ

11. Coca Cola Amatil

12. Massey University

13. University of Otago

14. New Zealand Police

15. Ara Institure

16. Department of Internal Affairs

17. Fonterra

18. Victoria University of Wellington

19. Ministry of Education

20. Millennium and Copthorne Hotels