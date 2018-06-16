NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City taxi driver who spent 30 years behind the wheel hanged himself after running out of money to lease a vehicle.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance says 59-year-old Abdul Saleh (ab-dool SAH'-leh) was found dead in his rented Brooklyn room on Friday.

The union that represents the city's taxi drivers as well as black car and app-dispatch professionals says the Yemeni immigrant is the sixth driver to kill himself in the past six months after running out of money to keep working his 12-hour night shifts. Saleh was short by $300.

Drivers lease the yellow cabs that are now competing with growing numbers of car services such as Uber and Lyft.

Saleh took his own life at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.