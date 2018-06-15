$630,000 for a three-bedroom house may seem like a steal - but would you be willing to pay that much for a property you had only seen from the outside?

The future owners of a bungalow in the coastal Wellington suburb of Island Bay will have to take that risk.

The property, situated at 98 The Parade, is being sold "from the roadside".

"No viewings are permitted and there are no scheduled open homes," the property's Trade Me listing says.

"Absolutely no person is to enter the property."

Denize Trustee Company Limited currently owns the property. The trust's director is businessman Jonathan Denize, the former owner of the Nosh supermarket franchise which went under last year, owing staff more than $300,000 in wages.

Denize has twice been declared bankrupt.

The property will be sold by mortgagee tender, closing at 2pm on Tuesday.

The home was built in the 1920s and its stained glass windows and "typical period features" are intact - at least they appear to be from external observation, according to the Trade Me listing.

A LIM report and Council plans and permits can be made available to potential purchasers.

The listing describes the 120sq m house, which has three bedrooms, one bathroom and a garage, as "magnificent" (you'll have to take their word for it, seeing as you won't be able to take a look yourself).

It sits on a 425sq m section and has a Rateable Value of $630,000.

The median sale price of homes in the Island Bay area was $818,000 during the last three months, according to QV.

Warrick McCluskey, of Tommy's Real Estate Wellington City, is the listing agent.