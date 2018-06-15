NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald's says it will switch to paper straws at all its locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and will test an alternative to plastic ones in some of its U.S. restaurants later this year.

The burger chain and other fast-food companies have been facing increasing pressure from customers and environmental activists to stop using plastic straws because they can end up in the ocean and harm sea turtles, birds and other marine life.

McDonald's Corp. declined to say what type of straw it would test in the U.S., saying only that it would be a "sustainable solution." It has more than 14,000 U.S. restaurants, and about 1,360 in the U.K. and Ireland.

It will start phasing out plastic straws at its locations in the U.K. and Ireland in September.