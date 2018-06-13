NEW YORK (AP) — Gap Inc. says it has named the former CEO of Billabong International and Eddie Bauer as the new head of its struggling namesake brand.

Neil Fiske replaces Jeff Kirwan, who left the company in February after being at the brand's helm for nearly four years. Fiske will begin his new role as CEO and president of the Gap brand on June 20.

Brent Hyder, executive vice president of global talent and sustainability, had been serving as interim brand president.

Fiske's appointment comes as San Francisco-based Gap Inc., which also operates Old Navy and Banana Republic stores, has been trying to refresh its flagship brand and turn around sales for years.