NEW YORK (AP) — The promoter of a failed music festival in the Bahamas has been arrested again on fraud charges as he awaits sentencing in the earlier case.

Billy McFarland was arrested on Tuesday on charges that he conducted a sham ticket scheme, selling fraudulent tickets to fashion, music and sporting events. His lawyer did not immediately comment.

William F. Sweeney Jr., head of New York's FBI office, says new charges show that McFarland didn't stop committing crimes after pleading guilty in March to defrauding investors and vendors in the Fyre Festival.

He says the 26-year-old McFarland went on to sell fraudulent tickets totaling almost $100,000 to various events.

Advertisement

Investors in the festival scheduled for spring 2017 lost more than $26 million in what was advertised as "the cultural experience of the decade."