WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve may be close to deciding to have a news conference after all of its eight meetings each year.

The Wall Street Journal reported on its website Tuesday that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is considering holding a press conference after every meeting and may make a decision soon.

The Fed had no comment on the report.

At his first news conference in March, Powell said that expanding the number of news conferences was something he was "carefully considering."

Former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke began the practice of having four news conferences a year in 2011. Some Fed officials have expressed worries that this schedule has left markets believing the Fed will only change policy at meetings followed by a news conference.