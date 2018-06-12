It's almost the end of E3 2018. After strong conferences from Microsoft, Bethesda, and Ubisoft, Sony had big shoes to fill. Whether it did though, is left to be decided. Though we have seen more of Sony's four big upcoming titles, the actual conference was a bit bizarre.

Here is all the news and reveals from the Sony PlayStation conference.

The Last of Us Part 2

Sony finally showed off some gameplay for the eagerly anticipated The Last of Us Part 2. It was an incredibly harrowing slice of destroyed society as protagonist Ellie, all grown up and clearly damaged, found herself stalked by a group of violent scavengers.

The combat was even more brutal than the first game, with Ellie involved in physical, gory encounters where she shoots face slices necks and, well, blows people up with explosive arrows. Certainly not for the faint of heart, contrasted with romantic bookends where Ellie is spending time with her girlfriend. A fascinating, conflicting display that is sure to spark debate.

No clue on release date though, it seems.

Ghost of Tsushima

Sucker Punch's open-world feudal Japan was also shown off in a lengthy, gorgeous gameplay trailer in which our hero gallops across wind-swept plains and battles other samurai. Combat looks measured and physical.

Control

We got to see a first glimpse at Max Payne developer Remedy's new game Control, which appears to feature a woman with powerful telekinetic powers. Shared much of the same style as Quantum Break, the studio's previous action game.

What wasn't clear was what platforms it is releasing on, but it is being published by 505 Games so one would suspect multiplatform. It's arriving in 2019.

Resident Evil 2 Remake

In unexpected but most welcome news, the Sony conference also revealed that Capcom are giving Resident Evil 2 a ground up remake. Capcom's seminal survival horror follows Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield as Raccoon City comes under zombie plague.

Fans of the series have long wanted RE2 to receive the same treatment as the original Resident Evil, which saw a spectacular improvement in the Gamecube remake. Resident Evil 2 Remake is releasing on 25 January 2019.

Death Stranding

We also got a more extended glimpse at Hideo Kojima's mysterious Death Stranding, with what looks like gameplay as apparent protagonist Porter, played by Norman Reedus, treks across a charred landscape with a variety of baggage in tow. Including a dead body at one point.

The appearance of a mysterious lady in black, a baby in a jar and terrifying shadow monsters didn't exactly clear things up. Feels like the more we see, the less we know about Kojima's project. Still no inkling of a release date, either.

Marvel's Spider-Man

There was a lengthy look at gameplay from Insomniac's super looking Spider-Man, as a group of villains lead by the malevolent Mr Negative gave Spidey the swing-around.

The Telegraph got the exclusive hands-on ahead of its appearance at E3 and our assertion that the swinging is sensational looked on the money.