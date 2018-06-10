Hawaiian Airlines boss Peter Ingram says the US state is open for business and volcanic activity on the big island of Hawaii is affecting only a fraction of its land area.

There was a misconception from some travellers that spectacular activity at Kilauea Volcano could affect their travel plans, Ingram said.

The airline, which flies to Hilo on Hawaii as part of its island network, had not been affected by the month-long eruption of the volcano, which has destroyed scores of houses and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents.

''For those who have been evacuated from their homes it's an absolutely tragic event. Operationally it's had nil impact - we haven't cancelled a flight or taken a delay because of the volcano,'' he said.

Only about 25sqkm was affected directly by the eruption in a corner of the Big Island that covers about 10,400sqkm, he said. Long, tall flows of lava, have marched from the volcano to the sea.

"I think there is sufficiently poor knowledge of Hawaiian geography around the world. Some people are concerned about what impact it might have on their vacation plans - we've been assuring them that the vast majority of the tourism infrastructure in the state is elsewhere.''

Ingram was chief commercial officer for seven years for Hawaiian Airlines before succeeding Mark Dunkerley as chief executive in March this year.

The island of Hawaii was 321km from the most populous island of Oahu where the airline has its base.

''Hawaii is open for business. In Oahu we're watching it on TV like anyone else in the world,'' he said on the sideline's of the International Air Transport Association meeting in Sydney last week.

There had been some short-term impact on bookings to Hilo by visitors who are not making day trips.

However, long-term demand throughout the network remains very robust, including from New Zealand where the airline in March stepped up flights to five times a week. Air New Zealand has also increased capacity during winter.

''By and large demand has risen to meet that capacity which is great,'' he said.

Hawaii would face competition from Bali as a holiday destination for Kiwis this winter with Emirates starting daily flights there from Auckland later this week and Air New Zealand also increasing its flying there.

Ingram said there was overlap between the two places but that Hawaii retained its unique appeal.

''I think there is an overlap in what we provide in terms of beaches, surfing and beautiful weather but I don't it's not 100 per cent overlap,'' he said.

''Hawaiian culture is unique, [and] it's an extremely safe destination.''