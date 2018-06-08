NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stock indexes are opening modestly lower on Wall Street as technology companies and retailers fall.

Apple gave up 1.6 percent in the first few minutes of trading Friday and Amazon lost 0.8 percent.

Verizon fell 1 percent after naming a new CEO, and Stitch Fix, an online clothing retailer, jumped 6.6 percent after reporting earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,765.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 43 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,198. The Nasdaq composite fell 29 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,605.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 2.93 percent.