Companies often make headlines these days for the disastrous ways they handle feedback on social media.

But every so often, to save an otherwise run-of-the-mill Friday afternoon, out comes someone who makes you think "I'm glad I checked Facebook today".

This week, that "someone" happens to be good old Kiwi favourite The Warehouse.

It all started when Wellington-based Emily Writes wrote about how she had been dreaming of the day she'd get rid of her clothes horses and get a dryer.

Advertisement

When she finally gathered enough courage and money to take that bold step into the world of conveniently fast laundry drying, things spun a little out of her control.

The writer's hilarious open letter to The Warehouse, posted on Facebook, was enough to draw people's attention to the mother-of-two's issue.

In it, she described the tragic tale of, after 32 years of wait, finally purchasing her dryer from The Warehouse, only to then be crushed by the news that the appliance was out of stock.

Dear The Warehouse, I need you to know that you've hurt me. You've hurt me deeply. I thought I couldn't be hurt this way... Posted by Emily Writes on Tuesday, 5 June 2018

But then came The Warehouse's hilarious response.

Written in the same open letter style as the original missive, The Warehouse addressed the writer's plight right where every great internet speech is always made: in the comments.

The company described the whole dryer situation as a "monumental messup" and promised that the writer would get the dryer of her dreams.

The Warehouse called Emily Writes' dryer tragedy "the greatest story of all time" and throws it right back to 1982, when the company got started.

"Somehow, deep down in the reddest and warmest part of our collective heart, we were waiting for you to come to us for a dryer. Even Sir Stephen Tindall probably definitely maybe possibly knew, deep down, that it was in your destiny to find the dryer of your dreams here with us at The Warehouse," a social media person who's probably enjoying some well deserved kudos started.

"So we went into training. We started opening stores all over the place, serving New Zealanders with passion and pride, with power and precision, learning the fine art of the bargain and the joy of making desirable the affordable.

"Is it a coincidence that if you rearrange the letters in dryer (then remove some, then add some others) you get desirable?

"We don't think so."

The Warehouse continues to explain how it is their mission to get the writer her dryer and how many great lengths they are willing to go through to ensure this happens.

"You've carried your dryer in your heart for so long, and we've let you down right when you needed us the most, so we're going to make sure your dryer that belongs to you, Emily Writes of Wellington and definitely not of Auckland, lives in your laundry room as well as in your heart."

Emily Writes' original post has received more than 3,000 likes. The Warehouse's reply to that post has received nearly 5,500 likes, with people applauding the company's social media skills and the way it handled the very public feedback.

The writer has received her long-awaited dryer and hopefully done away with pesky clothes horses.