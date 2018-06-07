Sanford has appointed Katherine Turner as the new chief financial officer of New Zealand's largest listed seafood company.

Turner has worked for 25 years in various finance roles, almost 12 years of which were with the country's largest company, Fonterra Cooperative Group, where she was most recently commercial director for Fonterra Brands, New Zealand's biggest fast-moving consumer goods business responsible for brands such as Anchor, Mainland, Fresh'n Fruity and Tip Top.

Prior to Fonterra, Turner had nine years in finance roles with French dairy company Danone in New Zealand and France.

Stuart Houliston will continue as acting CFO until Turner joins Sanford in September, the company said.

Houliston, Sanford's group financial controller, stepped into the role of acting CFO in February after a reshuffle which saw then CFO Clement Chia move to the chief operating officer role following the departure of Greg Johansson.

Sanford said Turner "is passionate about leading change through others and is inspired by seeing the teams she works with develop and grow".

At the 2016 CFO Awards, her finance team were the winners of the CA ANZ Finance team of the year award, and she is an alumnae of the 2015 Global Women Breakthrough Leaders programme.

Sanford shares slipped 0.1 per cent to $7.71, having dropped 7 per cent so far this year.