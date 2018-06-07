In the last three months, almost 20 per cent or one in five central Auckland property sales were to overseas buyers.

Data from Statistics New Zealand showed this was about 450 sales in the Waitemata Ward, which includes Waiheke Island.

The government is currently in the process of amending the Overseas Investment Act to prevent foreigners who didn't have residency and weren't New Zealand citizens from buying houses here.

Across the country, just over three per cent of home ownership sales were to foreign buyers.

Bindi Norwell, chief executive of the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand, said the figures were not high enough to support a foreign buyer ban, despite higher numbers in some regions.

"In our view, the figures from Statistics NZ confirm that it's not worth going ahead with a blanket ban on foreign buyers across New Zealand," she said.

"The only areas in New Zealand where there is a significant proportion of sales made to people who didn't hold New Zealand citizenships or resident visas are Auckland and Queenstown Lakes with 7.3 per cent and 9.7 per cent of sales respectively."

Although Statistics NZ highlighted the 19 per cent proportion in the Waitemata Board to overseas buyers, Norwell said this was unlikely to significantly impact the overall market.

A spokesperson for Statistics NZ said consultation about amendments to the Overseas Investment Act may have been a factor in a recent increase in the proportion of sales to foreigners.

It was noted that "the proposed changes could make it more challenging for overseas buyers to purchase residential land in New Zealand".

In the March 2018 quarter there were 40,740 property transfers, including 32,880 home transfers.

Almost four in five of the homes were sold to at least one New Zealand citizen. The other one in five were sold to corporate entities, resident-visa holders, and overseas buyers.

The data also showed house sales were down 2.4 per cent on the year while property sales were down 2.8 per cent on the year.

Statistics NZ has taken over the task of publishing the home transfer statistics from Land Information New Zealand.

The organisation began publishing quarterly property transfers and tax residency reports to try and obtain a better picture of the housing market, after growing concerns that foreign buyers were pushing up house prices.

In 2015, then Labour leader Andrew Little caused controversy when he released figures showing a high proportion of Auckland house sales to people with Chinese names.

At the time, Little said it was time to "blow the whistle" on what was happening in Auckland, however use of the data was criticised by many as racist and "shonky".

Labour obtained the leaked data of house sales by one real estate firm from February to April in 2015 - about 45 per cent of all sales in Auckland over that period.

The party estimated about 40 per cent of the properties were bought by Chinese people, based on their surnames.