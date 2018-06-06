NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City-based chain restaurant Shake Shack will open a new location in the only city borough that still doesn't have one: Staten Island.

Staten Island's first ever Shake Shack is scheduled to open Sunday morning at the Staten Island Mall. The location will be 3,000 sq. feet and is the first of many new restaurants to open at the mall following a renovation.

Aside from its famous burger selection, crispy crinkle-cut fries and drinks, the Staten Island Mall Shake Shack will offer local specialty frozen custard concrete milkshakes.

All proceeds from the soft opening at the location will go to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation — a nonprofit supporting first responders named after Stephen Siller, an New York firefighter who died on 9/11.