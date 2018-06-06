Qatar Airways' chief executive has been forced to backtrack on comments he made to reporters after insinuating that a woman could not run the airline.

Speaking at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) yesterday, Akbar Al-Baker found himself in hot water while addressing the issue of gender inequality within the male-dominated aviation industry.

According to Fox News, in reference to Qatar Airways, Al-Baker said "of course it has to be led by a man because it is a very challenging position."

Al-Baker's response was met with loud boos and groans by those in attendance.

Advertisement

However, during an interview later with Bloomberg, the airline executive clarified his remarks, saying he was "only referring to one individual, I was not referring to the staff in general."

Al-Baker said the airline was one of the first in the Middle East to introduce female pilots and that 33 per cent of its staff was comprised of females – including "senior vice president-level females".

He added that "it will be my pleasure to have a CEO candidate I could develop to become CEO after me."

Al-Baker has been at the helm of the airline since 1997.

According to Federal Aviation Administration data, as of the end of 2017, women made up just 7 per cent of the total pilot population in the US, while only 7000 hold an airline transport pilot certificate.