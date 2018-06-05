Sky is extending its live streaming service Fan Pass to mobile, launching a Mobile Pass for $15.99 a month so Kiwis can watch sport on their phones.

The Pass gives customers access to Sky Sport channels one to four as well as highlights on their mobile phone, but without the ability to Airplay, Chromecast or Screen Mirror onto a bigger screen.

Sky director of strategy George Macfarlane said the new product was aimed at busy Kiwi sports fans that were happy to watch on their mobile phones.

"As part of our goal to offer all New Zealanders access to Sky's great content in ways that work for them, we are pleased to offer sports fans another way to watch live sports coverage and sporting highlights," Macfarlane said.



"We know that there's a segment of sports fans who are happy to watch on a mobile screen, and we're pleased to be able to meet their needs at a lower price point to reflect the mobile-only experience."

The new Pass had been designed specifically for mobile, and Sky customers that had a set-top box would already have access to mobile viewing through the Sky Go App.

The service is available on a casual basis, with no minimum sign-up period.

Sky looks to be cutting cost and focusing more on customer numbers in recent months, announcing a new pricing plan and partnerships.

Last week Sky and Spark announced they had teamed up to offer Fan Pass to the telco's broadband customers for $30 a month.

The deal signalled a slight thawing of the relationship between Spark and Sky TV, who already had significant content partnerships with rival Vodafone.