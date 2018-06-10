An 80-year-old building in Tauranga's CBD is being demolished to make way for a 42-apartment hotel and retail development.

A building consent for $5.7 million was issued for a Quest development at 71 Devonport Rd, according to Priority One's latest building consents report.

The three-storey project will include retail shops, ground-floor carparking and two floors of short-term hotel units.

Quest Apartments NZ chief executive Steve Mansfield said it had taken "longer than expected" to gain funding for the project, which was now in the demolition phase.

Advertisement

Mansfield said the Tauranga project was part of a nationwide roll out of Quest hotels and he expected the development to be open in the middle of next year.

According to qv.co.nz, the original building was built in 1934 and had a rateable value of $1,952,000 as of July 2015. It had most recently been occupied by Home Etc and Italian restaurant Bella Mia.

Priority One's communications and projects manager, Annie Hill, said the new hotel would be a drawcard for people who wanted to base themselves in the CBD.

"Developments of this type will also bring vibrancy to the city centre 24/7 and will support the city's retail and hospitality offer," she said.

Mayor Greg Brownless said existing centre-city hotels were at full capacity. "This will give another opportunity for people to stay in the CBD."

Tauranga City Council issued $49.2m in commercial consents in May, including $20m for the Tauranga Crossing retail development and $5m for 30 care suites at Metlifecare.

A total $2m was issued for a warehouse and offices at Tauriko Business Estate, $2.2m for the Bayfair retail expansion, $2.3m for the fit-out of the Air New Zealand lounge at the Tauranga Airport and $3.2m for a bulk retail outlet at Tauriko.

FOR MORE PROPERTY NEWS AND LISTINGS GO TO ONEROOF.CO.NZ

Hill said $46.7m was issued for 115 new residential dwellings in Tauranga - the highest value so far in 2018.

"Tauranga City Council is currently issuing consents for between 100 and 135 new builds a month, which is considerably increasing the supply of new houses," she said.

The May building consents were issued for family homes and affordable houses, but not for apartments.

A Western Bay of Plenty District Council spokeswoman said there was a steady growth in development interest on the back of population and strong home construction in Ōmokoroa and Katikati.

Of the 140 building consents, 44 were for new fireplace installations.

There were 47 new dwellings included in the $21m of consents issued, 10 were more than $500,000, six were more than $740,000 and one was valued at more than $930,000.

Project manager Ben Morrow with principal Gen Fuller at the site of the new school for Pyes Pa, Taumata School. Photo / Andrew Warner

NEW SCHOOL FOR PYES PA

A new primary school in Pyes Pa is a step closer after delays caused by historic finds.

Taumata School principal Gen Fuller said the building process of the school at Mortlake Heights, which has just been issued an $8.1m building consent, had been delayed after the "unexpected" discovery of some historic kumara pits.

However, Fuller said two deputy principals had since been appointed to the new school.

"We have been spending that time developing the teaching and learning principles that will underpin everything," she said.

Fuller said the school will be employing staff in the next few weeks.

The first sod was turned at the 4ha site in February and the school had since changed its name from Pyes Pa West School to Taumata School.

"Taumata is the wife of a prominent Maori warrior in the area," Fuller said.

The Maori warrior's wife was also represented on one of two pou that were erected in the area.

"She stands as a sentinel to the area," Fuller said. "It falls into a really nice piece of history."

Tauranga City Council issued $13.6m in government and community consents in May, which also included $3.1m for the seismic upgrade of a building at Tauranga Hospital.

Annie Hill of Priority One said The Lakes and Pyes Pa West were popular places for young families to live.

"It is great that the Ministry of Education is investing in a new primary school to support this population growth," she said.

"It means children who live there won't have to travel far to school and it will reduce traffic congestion at peak times as parents won't have to drive elsewhere in the city to access schooling."

CONSENTS BY THE NUMBERS

MAY 2018 SUMMARY – TAURANGA CITY

Total value 2017: $64.2m

Total value 2018: $113.2m

Total value April: $80.8m

Total number 2018: 252

Total number 2017: 287

Total number April: 192

Single dwelling consents:

Total value 2018: $46.3m

Total value 2017: $46.7m

Total value April: $32.3m

Total number 2018: 115

Total number 2017: 131

Total number April: 82



Commercial consents:

Total value 2018: $49.2m

Total value 2017: $10.8m

Total value April: $39.5m

Total number 2018: 28

Total number 2017: 36

Total number April: 26



Government & community consents:

Total value 2018: $13.6m

Total value 2017: $3m

Total value April: $47k

Total number 2018: 5

Total number 2017: 8

Total number April: 3



MAY 2018 SUMMARY – WESTERN BAY OF PLENTY DISTRICT

Total value 2018: $21.8m

Total value 2017: $20.1m

Total value April: $25.1m

Total number 2018: 135

Total number 2017: 131

Total number April: 99



Single dwelling consents:

Total value: $14.9m

Total value 2017: $12.8m

Total value April: $11.5m

Total number 2018: 37

Total number 2017: 32

Total number April: 23



Government & community consents:

Total value 2018: $0

Total value 2017: $2.6m

Total value April: $500k

Total number 2018: 0

Total number 2017: 3

Total number April: 1