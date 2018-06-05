A chicken nugget crossed with a doughnut.

It's something that should have happened a long time ago. Thankfully, someone has invented it — and he's picked up a A$100,000 ($108,405) deal on Australia's Shark Tank to bring it to the world.

Melbourne man Crag Carrick and his wife Rachel Dutton entered Tuesday night's episode seeking A$100,000 for a 20 per cent stake in their new business, Donug.

"I'm not changing the world with this product," he said. "I'm giving something that's fun, it's easy to understand, people get it straight away."

While the Donug is a combination of doughnut and chicken nugget, he said there was "nothing sweet about it". "All savoury. It's 98 per cent chicken that has our unique and top-secret spice mix," he said.

"It's got then a cornflake and panko crumb and three different sauces — a cheesy dijon bechamel, a golden Japanese curry and mozzarella, a hot chilli, or you can have it just on its own."

Carrick said every day he went on social media and saw "some crazy new food trend coming up in Japan or LA". "I want this to be the crazy new food trend coming out of Melbourne," he said.

RedBalloon founder Naomi Simson was impressed, saying she "wouldn't eat a chicken nugget" but would "definitely eat that". "People are looking for a full meal, and I think it is a whole meal," she said. "It's quite substantial."

While the Sharks were impressed with the taste, they were more impressed with the numbers. Donugs sell for A$9 but cost A$2.20 to make, with that figure to rise to A$4 at the manufacturing stage. Carrick said he had only done two events so far but had already made A$8000 in profit.