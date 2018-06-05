NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Starbucks Corp., down $1.39 to $55.68

Howard Schultz is stepping down as the coffee chain's executive chairman.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd., up $4.65 to $47.53

The clothing and accessories company raised its annual forecasts after a strong quarter.

Mylan NV, up $1.48 to $39.98

The FDA approved Mylan's version of Amgen's drug Neulasta.

Twitter Inc., up $1.92 to $39.80

The social media company's stock will be added to the S&P 500 index.

Genesco Inc., down $4.05 to $40.95

The seller of footwear, hats and other clothing reported weaker-than-expected sales.

Newell Brands Inc., up 36 cents to $23.58

The consumer products company agreed to sell its Rawlings sporting goods business to a private equity fund for $395 million.

HD Supply Holdings Inc., up $1.72 to $43.16

The industrial distributor had a stronger first quarter than analysts expected.

Citizens Financial Group Inc., down 42 cents to $41.49

Banks and other financial companies declined Tuesday as interest rates headed lower.