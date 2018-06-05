Kiwi business hotshots will descend on Honolulu in September for a summit that mixes sand, sun and corporate success.

More than 200 business owners, entrepreneurs and managers are expected to attend the Nurture Change Business Retreat, which this year is shifting to Hawaii from Fiji.

Speakers at the five-day event include Dame Julie Christie, Eat My Lunch's Lisa King, Rodd and Gunn's Mike Beagley, and businesswoman Mavis Mullins.

Nurture Change, started in 2015 by business advisor Zac de Silva and travel entrepreneur Steve Pirie, aims to help Kiwi business owners run their firms more successfully.

De Silva says the time away from the office gives owners the chance to reflect on their business "in a tropical setting".

"Business owners and entrepreneurs can feel quite lonely running their business – Nurture Change brings together 200 plus like-minded people who all want to get better," de Silva said.

"There is a focus on health and wellness at Nurture Change," he said.

"Beyond the voluntary daily wellness sessions, we have some great speakers sharing how business people can take better care of themselves, mentally and physically, so they can perform better both in running their business and their personal lives."

The Herald and Nurture Change are giving two small business owners the chance to win an expenses-paid trip to this year's event.

