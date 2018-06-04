Apple is set to announce a string of new product software updates at its annual developers conference with the company tipped to reveal an unprecedented new service designed to improve our relationship with its beloved products.

The tech giant will reveal the latest additions to the software that powers the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch early Tuesday morning (AEST) at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California.

Reports in the US suggest Apple could introduce a tool to help users better manage their time on their devices as part of efforts to improve digital wellbeing.

Earlier this month, Google announced a suite of tools (coming soon) to help people achieve balance in their digital lives, citing that 70 per cent of users wanted help with regulating their digital wellbeing.

"We're creating tools and features that help people better understand their tech usage, focus on what matters most, disconnect when needed, and create healthy habits," the company said.

And it appears Apple is set to follow suit.

It comes as developers put pressure on the iPhone maker to open its software development kit to let developers more easily create tools to let users pursue healthy digital habits and limit tech addiction. Apple is reportedly calling the new feature "Digital Health".

WWDC is traditionally used to give an early look at the next version of all Apple's software platforms before they are released to the public in the second half of the year.

The event will open with an address from Apple CEO Tim Cook and is likely to include a first look at iOS 12, which will be the next version of the software that runs on the iPhone and iPad.

It is also expected to feature a first look at new versions of software that power the Apple Watch, its Mac computer line and Apple TV.

It's expected to include big updates to ARKit, the framework the company released last year to help developers build augmented-reality apps.

There's also a report from The Wall Street Journal suggesting that Apple is keen to get back into the advertising business. The company launched the iAd platform in 2010 allowing developers to include Apple's tech in its apps to target user with ads. The product didn't really take off but Apple could be looking to have a second bite at the cherry.

In other announcements, there have been rumours of a new version of the company's iPhone SE being in development which could also be unveiled at the conference, as could a rumoured cheaper version of the HomePod smart speaker.

Apple's new wireless charging mat AirPower, which was first announced alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone X last year and has been slated for release in 2018, could also make an appearance. However hardware announcements are expected to be held for Apple's major product event it holds each year usually in September.