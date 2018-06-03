A Virgin Australia flight from Rarotonga to Auckland delayed due to crew illness has left the airline apologising after a passenger was left to sleep overnight on a couch in a backpackers.

The flight was scheduled to leave Rarotonga at 11.10pm yesterday but did not depart until 10.59am this morning, according to flightstats.com.

One passenger, who had been on holiday, contacted the Herald to say they were told by the airline's customer service staff that it could only provide accommodation services to a certain number of passengers and they were offered a US$200 ($286) voucher credit.

The passenger called the airline again to say that the company's online information said they were entitled to up to $220 to help with accommodation and a $50 meal voucher, "however after she spoke with her senior manger [she] said that would not be available for me".

"Myself and another young lady were unable to find a place to stay and were left to sleep on couches."

The passenger slept the night on a couch at a backpackers, at which they had been staying but was by then fully booked. The delay also caused problems for a connecting flight to Queenstown.

A Virgin Australia spokesperson said the flight had been delayed due to crew illness.

"Guests were notified of the delay eight hours before the flight was due to depart and our team provided meal vouchers and accommodation to guests as needed," the spokesperson said.

"We are very sorry for this guest's experience as it is below our high service expectations and we'll be reviewing what happened to ensure this doesn't occur again."

The airline's compensation and assistance policy on its website says when delays are due to events within its control, such as aircraft maintenance or crewing issues, then passengers are entitled to refreshment vouchers at two-hour intervals while they are in the airport awaiting the delayed service.

If the delay was for two hours or more, passengers could move to another Virgin Australia service to the same destination at no further cost.

And if the service was delayed until the following day and the passenger was not at their home port, the airline would pay for hotel accommodation up to A$220 ($238.5) per room per night, transport to/from the hotel and up to A$50 per person per night for meals.

Passengers who choose not to travel would have cancellation fees waived and be provided with a credit.