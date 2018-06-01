Veteran broadcaster Peter Williams is selling his multimillion-dollar central Auckland house.

The television presenter and his wife Sara Lunam spend most of the week at their other home in Mt Maunganui as Williams' reduces his work schedule, so have put the five-bedroom, three-bathroom St Mary's Bay property they've owned for the past decade on the market.

"After the end of the year, I'll have no real need to come to Auckland," Williams told Herald Homes.

The three-level 250sq m home built in 1915 boasts views to the Auckland Harbour Bridge from the sunny master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, an informal area Williams has used as his office and small balcony.

Advertisement

The master suite at Peter Williams' St Mary's Bay home. Photo / Ted Baghurst

The property at 36 Dedwood Tce, is minutes from the popular shopping and dining strip of Ponsonby Rd and close to the CBD.

The house had fallen into a state of disrepair during the 1980s but has been extensively renovated by Williams and Lunam and its previous owners.

"It's hard to believe that it could ever have looked so shabby and overgrown, and the fence was very dodgy," said Williams.

TV presenter Peter Williams' St Mary's Bay home, as seen from the street. Photo / Ted Baghurst

He and Lunam have done up the kitchen, which has a sky light, push-to-open cupboards and fully integrated appliances.

"We put it in in 2016, but to be honest, when you have all the restaurants of Ponsonby Rd on your doorstep, it's often tempting to go out to eat so it hasn't had much use," said Williams.

Peter Williams in his kitchen. Photo / Ted Baghurst

The couple rarely used the formal living area off the wide entryway, so converted it into a formal dining room.

The entryway of Peter Williams' Auckland house. Photo / Ted Baghurst

The casual living space is cosy in winter when the heat pump and gas fireplace are on.

The house also features a self-contained basement flat with three bedrooms - or two bedrooms plus a media room - bathroom, kitchenette, an informal living area and private, sheltered tiled patio and what Williams calls "the world's largest laundry", which has plenty of storage.

"This is a true family home, basically - and particularly good if you have teenagers," he said.

Outside there's two levels of decking and an outdoor fireplace.

The CV is $2,525,000.

Contact Ray White's Angela Saunders on 021 448 900 to arrange a viewing or go to nz.raywhite.com/PON24358/ for more information.