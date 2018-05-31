Z Energy is the latest company to ditch single use plastic carrier bags.

The service stations stopped providing plastic bags to customers on Friday, June 1, after phasing them out over the past six months. Z previously provided about 2.5 million plastic bags per year.

Z's sustainability manager Gerri Ward said the company was not replacing single use bags with an alternative because many common replacements are potentially equally or more damaging to the environment so customers were encouraged to bring their own reusable bags.



"Most Z store customers buy only a few small items so they're well placed to make the shift to a more environmentally sustainable way of shopping," Ward said.



"We know the country's problem with plastic waste is far bigger than plastic bags. No longer providing plastic bags to customers is a good way to start attacking the problem and something many New Zealanders are keen to get on board with."

The company has also installed modular recycling bins at 120 Z forecourts to separate recycling and prevent it being tainted and sent to landfill; introduced commercially compostable coffee cups and collection bins; and returns milk containers to the supplier for reuse. It is planning to remove plastic straws from its service stations.