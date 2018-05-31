It's finally here. After much anticipation, Dunedin has joined the ranks of other modern cities around the globe as ride-share company Uber launches today.

Dunedin got its first taste of the company with the Uber Eats launch on May 18.

Uber has followed that up by launching its main transport service in Dunedin today which will then be joined by the launch of the Queenstown service next Thursday.

Uber spokeswoman Nicky Preston said she was delighted with the response the company had received from drivers - particularly in Dunedin.

Advertisement

The San Francisco-based company has been operating in this country for four years and has about 5000 registered drivers, although its New Zealand enterprise has been restricted so far to four North Island cities and Christchurch.

By expanding into Dunedin and Queenstown, Uber aims to alleviate pressure on existing taxi services during weekends and major events such as rugby games.

Uber launched in Dunedin and the surrounding area. Photo / Uber

Dunedin and Queenstown will be the sixth and seventh cities in New Zealand where the ride service is available.

Before last October, the $2000 cost of obtaining a passenger endorsement, which allows a driver to become a ride-sharing driver, was beyond reach for many.

But government changes to the New Zealand Land Transport Bill meant it now cost $82.70 for a P-endorsement licence, $53 for a vehicle certificate of fitness, plus the cost of a medical check.

Each Uber driver needed to pass a background check, be insured, be able to be tracked by GPS, and hold accreditation.

What is Uber?

• A ride-sharing app that can be downloaded to a smartphone.

•Customers enter their destination and using GPS, the app finds free drivers close by.

•An estimate of the fare is shown on the phone before the ride is accepted.

•All the driver's information is available, including vehicle registration.

•Payment is made online by credit card so no cash is needed.

•Once the ride is over, both the passenger and the driver can rate each other.