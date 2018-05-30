Banks and energy companies surged Wednesday and smaller companies made huge gains as stocks got back almost all the ground they lost the day before. Investors reversed course as they hoped Italy would be able to avoid a new round of elections after all.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index advanced 34.15 points, or 1.3 percent, to 2,724.01.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 306.33 points, or 1.3 percent, to 24,667.78.

The Nasdaq composite added 65.86 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,462.45.

The Russell 2000 index soared 24.34 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,647.99.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 2.68 points, or 0.1 percent.

The Dow is down 85.31 points, or 0.3 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 28.60 points, or 0.4 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 21.06 points, or 1.3 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 50.40 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Dow is down 51.44 points, or 0.2 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 559.06 points, or 8.1 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 112.48 points, or 7.3 percent.