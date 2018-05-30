NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on Roseanne Barr (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump has broken his silence on the cancellation of "Roseanne."

In a tweet, Trump noted that Robert Iger, who is chief executive of ABC's parent Walt Disney Co., called Valerie Jarrett to say the network wouldn't tolerate Roseanne Barr's racist tweet about the former Obama adviser.

Advertisement

Trump wrote that Iger never called him to apologize for "the HORRIBLE statements" that have been said about him on ABC. Tweeted Trump: "Maybe I just didn't get the call."

The president reveled in the show's success this spring, especially after Barr's character came out as a supporter of his policies.

2 a.m.

Roseanne Barr shows no signs she will remain quiet about her firing from her popular ABC series and has highlighted supporters' tweets criticizing the network.

Barr engaged in a series of tweets Tuesday night, hours after ABC announced it was canceling the rebooted "Roseanne" over a racist tweet by the comedian attacking Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former President Barack Obama.

Barr's post-firing tweets included an apology to those who lost their jobs because of her words, but her choice of retweets struck a defiant tone. They included one post that juxtaposed an image of Jarrett with an image of a "Planet of the Apes" actor — a comparison that led to her firing.

She later tweeted that people should not defend her.