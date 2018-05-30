MADRID (AP) — The Latest on Britain-based financier William Browder (all times local):

12:00 p.m.

Prominent Kremlin critic William Browder accused Russia of taking advantage of the Interpol red notice system to provoke his brief detention on Wednesday by Spanish authorities.

Browder, a U.S-born Britain-based financier, said he was in the Spanish capital to share evidence with prosecutors on money laundered in the southern European country by Russian criminal gangs.

Spain's national police said Browder had been detained briefly and taken to a police station in downtown Madrid until agents confirmed that an arrest warrant from Russia that appeared in Interpol's system was outdated.

Browder posted a photo of himself outside of a police station saying he had been released "after Interpol General Secretary in Lyon advised them not to honor the new Russian Interpol Red Notice."

He wrote that, "This is the 6th time that Russia has abused Interpol in my case."

___

11:45 a.m.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has welcomed the release of U.K.-based financier William Browder after a brief detention by police in Spain.

Johnson tweeted Wednesday: "Just spoken to Bill Browder - very glad that he has now been released."

Browder was detained by Spanish police Wednesday on a Russian warrant, which authorities later said had expired.

Browder was the driving force behind the Magnitsky Act, which lets U.S. authorities impose sanctions on Russian officials over human rights abuses. It is named after Browder's former employee Sergei Magnitsky, who died in jail after accusing Russian officials of involvement in tax fraud.

Britain has introduced similar measures in a bid to clamp down on murky Russian money.

Johnson tweeted that "Moscow should concentrate on bringing those responsible for the murder of #Magnitsky to justice."

___

11:10 a.m.

Police in Spain say that a Britain-based financier and Russian government critic has not been arrested as a Russian arrest warrant has expired.

A National Police spokeswoman said that William Browder had been detained on Wednesday morning in Madrid and taken to a police station to check on the arrest warrant. She said that police found that the order was no longer valid.

The spokeswoman, who wasn't authorized to be identified by name in line with police rules, said the financier would be released as soon as paperwork was sorted.

The U.S.-born businessman said in a tweet he had been arrested in the Spanish capital.

A Moscow court sentenced Browder in December to nine years in prison in absentia over tax evasion and funneling money overseas. He has dismissed the accusations against him.

___

10:45 a.m.

A Britain-based financier who has spearheaded a U.S. law targeting Russian officials over human rights abuses says he has been arrested in Spain at Russia's request.

William Browder tweeted about the arrest Wednesday, posting a photo on his official profile saying that he was in the back of a Spanish police car on the way to a police station.

Browder wrote: "Urgent: Just was arrested by Spanish police in Madrid on a Russian Interpol arrest warrant. Going to the police station right now."

A Spanish national police spokesman said the arrest couldn't be immediately confirmed by authorities. The spokesman couldn't be named in line with internal police rules.