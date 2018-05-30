Airbnb is only 10 years old but research shows it is worth about $660 million a year to the New Zealand economy, supporting more than 6000 full-time equivalent jobs.

A report from Deloitte, Access Economics - Economic effects of Airbnb in New Zealand, commissioned by Airbnb, calculated guests spent $781.4m last year, representing 2.8 per cent of tourism expenditure across the country.

The peer-to-peer platform allows users to list rooms or houses, and book accommodation around the world.

About 1.5 million nights were booked in 225 Airbnb locations across New Zealand last year, and hosts earned a median income of $4400.

Airbnb Australasian head of policy Brent Thomas said the report showed the value of the platform to New Zealand.

"We know there's a lot of support for Airbnb but we thought it would be good to look at what it means beyond paying for accommodation, so what that means for the grocery store or cafes or local restaurants, and what it means for the whole economy," he said.

"Ten years in, Airbnb is not just air mattresses on the floor, it's much more and we wanted to show that."

Research from the report found about three quarters of the $781m guest expenditure last year was on items other than accommodation, including groceries, transport, shopping and entertainment. This expenditure was up 5 per cent on the previous year.

New Zealand's tourism industry is worth about $26 billion annually, contributing 10.5 per cent to gross domestic product.

Thomas said platforms such as Airbnb helped spread tourism to areas that might otherwise be bypassed in favour of locations with more traditional hotels or motels.

"New Zealand is such a beautiful place, but one of the challenges is in some areas there is almost too much tourism," he said.

"So one thing we're really pleased about is that this can help spread tourism outside of traditional accommodation areas into local communities, so the cafes and local businesses that don't traditionally benefit from a mass tourism influx, are now benefitting from people that stay in Airbnbs."

Tourism in New Zealand is worth about $26b to the economy. Photo / 123RF

The use of such platforms also allowed cities to host larger events including the Lions Tour, Ed Sheeran's Dunedin concerts, the World Masters Games and the America's Cup when accommodation was in short supply.

"What we know about Airbnb is that it does the best when hotels are full, so it's an elastic demand," Thomas said.

"If there's a big event and everyone knows the hotels are full, they can put up those extra rooms for a weekend or a couple of days."

"The hotels fill up and then Airbnbs fill up and more people list. So it allows a city to host a bigger event because you can have more accommodation. It also provides travellers and consumers with a broader range of options, and families with more affordable ways to travel."

Data from Airbnb showed Kiwis represented the largest user group with about 35 per cent of guest bookings coming from New Zealand residents.

Bridge to Nowhere Whanganui River Ruapehu is a major tourism destination. Photo / Tourism NZ

The second largest visiting groups were from Australia with 17 per cent, the US with 12 per cent and China with 8 per cent.

According to Airbnb surveys, 83 per cent of guests were on holiday or for leisure activities, 10 per cent were visiting friends or relatives and 5 per cent were there for work or business.

New Zealand's international visitor market has been growing strongly, with 24 per cent growth in commercial accommodation guest nights in the past three years – more than three times the rate for domestic travellers according to the report.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (Mbie) forecasts international visitor arrivals would increase by 4.8 per cent a year, reaching 4.9 million in 2023.

At the same time, international visitor spending has continued to grow by 40 per cent in the past three years.