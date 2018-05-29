NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Kinder Morgan Inc., up 15 cents to $16.04

The Canadian government agreed to buy a pipeline project from the company for $3.4 billion.

Bank of America Corp., down $1.20 to $28.96

Banks skidded Tuesday as bond prices rose and interest rates turned sharply lower.

Petrobras SA, down 69 cents to $11.92

The Brazilian government said it will subsidize a 60-day cut in diesel prices to resolve a strike by truckers.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc., up $1.52 to $20.82

Alibaba and its logistics business, Cainiao, will pay $1.38 billion for a 10 percent stake in the delivery company.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co., up $2.23 to $44.02

The defense contractor posted a larger fourth-quarter profit than analysts expected.

American Woodmark Corp., up $13.05 to $101.60

The cabinet maker recovered some of its recent losses after a strong fiscal fourth quarter report.

KB Home, up 43 cents to $26.95

Home prices climbed in March, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of prices in 20 cities.

American Water Works Co., up 93 to $83.92

Investors bought shares of high dividend companies like utilities and real estate investment trusts and bond yields dropped.