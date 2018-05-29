A small craft brewery in New Zealand found itself the target of Pro-Trump groups in the US today, following a promotional campaign on social media for one of its IPAs.

Auckland-based Behemoth Brewing Company has been promoting a new release of its popular "Dump the Trump" IPA.

Trump supporters have today been flooding the brewery's Facebook page with negative reviews and leaving pro-Trump comments, some of them offensive.

Brewery owner Andrew Childs says that, while he hasn't been able to track down precisely how these Trump supporters came across his brewery, he is certain it's a concentrated effort from a few Pro-Trump groups in the US.

"It's pretty crazy, you hear about these pro trump groups, but it is nuts they would target a little brewing company all the way here in New Zealand," Childs told the Herald.

Up until today, Behemoth had an impeccable list of five star reviews on its Facebook page but it has received nearly as many one star reviews. This has brought the company's average Facebook rating down from a perfect score to 3 stars in just 24 hours.

"Beer should be sacred and not on either side of this political debate. Keep it sacred, keep it smooth," a Trump supporter said, leaving a one star review.

It's back! In 2016 we tried to do our bit to discourage Americans from electing this Cheeto Faced Buffoon. Now we bring... Posted by Behemoth Brewing Company on Sunday, 27 May 2018

"Who said you could speak, New Zealand?" another user wrote in a comment.

Other US-based Facebook users didn't bother writing a comment, leaving just the one star review on the beer that isn't even available in the US (only available in New Zealand, Australia and soon in the UK).

Childs says the effect it has on the overall rating does bother him but "it's also really entertaining".

"We have seen our fans come to defend what they doing and the beers they love drinking. We are not too worried as at the end of the day the beer speaks for itself," he added.

A number of Kiwis who have actually tried the beer have been writing their own reviews on Facebook, in support of the craft brewery.