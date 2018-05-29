NZX-listed Power generator and retailer Mercury has apologised to shareholders for accidentally releasing their private information on the Companies Office website.

The company said it had sent notifications to its shareholders apologising for a mistake where information was shared with the Companies Office and able to be viewed through the Companies Office website.

The information included shareholders' email addresses and Common Shareholder Numbers, and has since been removed.

Chief financial Officer, William Meek, said Mercury was "extremely sorry" for the error, and apologised unreservedly.

"We don't believe any negative consequences have been experienced by any shareholders because of this, but it shouldn't have happened," Meek said in a statement.

"While the risk associated with this information being made available is considered very low, and steps have been taken to mitigate that risk, including contacting shareholders, it's important to acknowledge such mistakes and learn from them," Meek said.

Mercury said it had put in place process changes to prevent a recurrence of the breach.

The company also it had informed the New Zealand Privacy Commissioner of the incident.

