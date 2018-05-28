Online retailer and discount shopping club NZ Sale has pleaded guilty to four charges of failing to comply with product safety standards for children's nightwear.

NZ Sale pleaded guilty to charges at North Shore District Court over three types of pyjamas and a sleep sack which were recalled in December 2015.

The products did not meet the safety requirements for nightwear because the material was too flammable, did not carry the right fire hazard label, or had no fire hazard labelling.

The recalled children's nightwear sold on NZ Sale.

Under the Fair Trading Act, children's nightwear must be made of fabric less likely to burn and must have a fire hazard information label to reduce the risk of children being injured if the nightwear catches fire.

The Commerce Commission's investigation into NZ Sale was fuelled by a product recall in Australia for the same products, following an investigation by consumer watchdog the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

A total of 73 units of the unsafe product was sold in New Zealand.

Eight garments were returned as a result of the recall and 15 garments were confirmed as destroyed by consumers.

The case is ongoing before the Court and sentencing will take place on September 25.

The Herald has approached NZ Sale for comment.

The Commerce Commission is unable to comment on the case.

NZ Sale gets its stock from suppliers in New Zealand, Australia, the US and UK, selling its stock at discount outlet prices.