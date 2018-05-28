SkyCity Entertainment Group has released new images of how its $703 million NZ International Convention Centre might look once that project is finished.

Plans showing how the NZICC might look from Hobson St: hotel (left), laneway to Nelson St (centre) and convention centre (right).

Fletcher Construction is on the site between Hobson St, Nelson St and Wellesley St - a project partly responsible for an expected $952m of losses over two years at the Buildings + Interiors division of Fletcher Building.

Plans for the centre from the Nelson St/Wellesley St intersection.

Construction of New Zealand's largest purpose-built convention centre has suffered from delays and cost over-runs for the builder.

"We continue to target the completion dates we have agreed with our customers, but we have provisioned for significant cost and timeline contingencies," Fletcher said in February.

New images out today show:

• A view looking down from a planned air bridge, yet to be built over Hobson St, linking the NZICC with the existing operations SkyCity casino, restaurants and bars and hotel properties;

• The planned new laneway, a pedestrian link between Hobson St and Nelson St;

• A view showing plans of the centre from Hobson St;

• A view showing plans from the Nelson St/Wellesley St corner showing retention of the facade of a heritage building at that junction;

• Plans for the Rouako Room inside the centre.

Plans showing how the NZICC's Rouako Room might look on completion.

SkyCity said the cost of building the centre and the Horizon Hotel going up beside TVNZ was now $703m and it announced new works by New Zealand artists Sara Hughes and Peata Larkin to be installed in the NZICC.

Plans for the airbridge at the new centre, crossing Hobson St.

Hughes' work is 2400sq m of glass in 550 panels to be installed around the top level of the centre. Larkin's work will be a 105m-long terracotta tile wall installed in the new pedestrian laneway, SkyCity said.