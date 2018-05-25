KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police say the cash stashed in bags at an apartment linked to former Prime Minister Najib Razak and seized in a money-laundering investigation amounted to 114 million ringgit ($28.6 million).

Police seized 284 expensive designer handbags and 72 items of luggage stuffed with cash, jewelry and watches from an unoccupied apartment at a high-end Kuala Lumpur condominium May 18.

Allegations of corruption at the 1MDB state investment fund led to Najib's shocking defeat in May 9 elections, though he has denied wrongdoing.

Commercial crime investigations chief Amar Singh says 35 of the items of luggage contained cash in 26 denominations, largely Malaysia and Singapore currency, amounting to 114 million ringgit. Singh said police are still assessing the value of jewelry and watches in the other 37 items of luggage.