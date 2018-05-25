Rocket Lab has confirmed a new launch window for its upcoming "It's Business Time" mission.

The 14-day launch window will open from 23 June to 6 July, with daily launch opportunities between 12:30pm and 4:30pm.

New customers have been added to the launch manifest, including IRVINE01, an educational payload from the Irvine CubeSat STEM Program (ICSP), and NABEO, a drag sail technology demonstrator designed and built by High Performance Space Structure Systems GmBH.

The new payloads join existing customers, two Lemur-2 satellites from Spire Global and a GeoOptics Inc. satellite by Tyvak NanoSatellite Systems.

The payloads will be launched to a 500km x 250km elliptical orbit at 85 degrees, before being circularised using Rocket Lab's Curie engine powered kick stage.

Peter Beck, Rocket Lab CEO and founder, said the addition of new payloads highlights Rocket Lab's ability to respond rapidly to customer demand in an ever-evolving small satellite market.

"Rocket Lab's responsive space model is crucial to support the exponential growth of the small satellite market," Beck said.

"That a customer can come to us seeking a ride to orbit and we can have them booked to launch in weeks is unheard of in the launch business."

"It's Business Time" will launch from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand.