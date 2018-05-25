Invenco tonight claimed the top prize at the Hi-Tech Awards in Christchurch.

The global provider of self-service payment solutions took out the Hi-Tech Company of the Year category at the sold-out gala event.

International judges commended Invenco for its Kiwi values of collegiality and tenacity that made it a great global representative of New Zealand high tech.

"Invenco prevailed with its unique combination of extraordinary growth, scale and profitability," the judging panel said.

"Invenco's Outdoor Payment Terminal systems combine hardware, software, and data communications, showing Kiwi expertise in all these fields.

"Invenco's revenues come from all over the world, as do its team members, but its Kiwi values of collegiality and tenacity shine through in ways that make Invenco a great global representative of New Zealand high tech."

Invenco beat out other finalists - Pushpay, Vend, Seko and Straker Translations - for the top award.

Another big winner was Dexibit, who collected two awards on the night - The Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution Award and The Most Innovative Hi-Tech Solution for the Creative Sector Award.

The software company responsible for using data to help visitor attractions increase revenue was lauded for its advanced analytics tools capable of providing great value and possibilities for their clients.

"Dexibit is a business with a deep sense of purpose and passion for museums, culture and art. It is creating advanced analytics tools that provide great value and new possibilities for its clients all over the world," the judging panel said.

"The judges were impressed with the bravery, growth and global reputation for leading innovation Dexibit is building in its sector."

Start-up online financial literacy tool Banqer continues to make its presence known after claiming the Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year award.

Earlier this month, Banqer's creator Kendall Flutey claimed the Young Māori Business Leader Award at the Māori Business Leaders Awards.

Overall, the judges noted that the calibre of this year's entrants was at an all-time high.

Close to 800 people attended the awards to recognise the winners across 13 categories.

Jennifer Rutherford, New Zealand Hi-Tech Trust chair, said it was great to see such diversity among the night's winners.

"We've made a big push this year to encourage and celebrate diversity and whilst we are still on the journey it's really pleasing to see we are making progress and that was clearly reflected up on the stage this evening," Rutherford said.

The event also marked the unveiling of the 2018 Flying Kiwi and inductee into the Hi-Tech Hall of Fame, Claudia Batten.

"Claudia has achieved so much in her own career and is truly an inspiring and passionate individual," Rutherford said.

"She is someone who is doing so much to help Kiwi tech companies succeed on the global stage. Her own success is inspiring so many of our up and coming companies. She is truly a worthy recipient of the prestigious Flying Kiwi award."

The winners:

• 2018 Flying Kiwi and inductee into the Hi-Tech Hall of Fame: Claudia Batten

• Hi-Tech Company of the Year: Invenco

• Hi-Tech Young Achiever: Aliesha Staples

• Most Innovative Hi-Tech Solution for the Public Good: Emergency Q by Healthcare Applications

• Most Inspiring Individual: Lillian Grace

• Most Innovative Hi-Tech Solution for the Creative Sector: Dexibit

• Best Hi-Tech Maori Innovation: Straker Translations

• Most Innovative Hi-Tech Software Solution: Dexibit

• Most Innovative Hi-Tech Hardware Product: Enatel

• Most Innovative Hi-Tech Services: Beca

• Most Innovative Hi-Tech Solution for the Agritech Sector: Gallagher Group

• Best contribution to the NZ Hi-Tech sector by an internationally headquartered company: IBM

• Hi-Tech Start-up Company of the Year: Banqer

• Hi-Tech Emerging Company of the Year: Ask Nicely