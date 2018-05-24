Former Zespri chief executive Lain Jager said been appointed board director of Tauranga-based kiwifruit and avocado orchard management and post-harvest operator DMS.

During his nine-year term as Zespri chief executive, Jager won international recognition as a proven leader in marketing and innovation management, international business relations, supply chain logistics and human resources.



"I am incredibly excited to be joining the board of DMS," said Jager said. "DMS has an outstanding track record of prudent financial management, operational excellence and an unrelenting focus on maximising returns for its growers."



Since leaving Zespri in December 2017, Jager has been involved in several investment projects across the agribusiness and tourism sectors in addition to working with a number of businesses in governance or strategic advisory roles.



"In choosing to join the DMS board I was mindful of DMS' long-term support of Zespri and the kiwifruit industry's Single Point of Entry structure as well as its strong support of SunGold."



DMS joint managing director Craig Greenlees said: "We're thrilled to have Lain join our board as director at an important time in our company's history. Lain's proven track record and industry experience means DMS will continue to be in a position to drive innovation throughout our industry and maximise returns for our growers and investors."

DMS Progrowers

Based in Tauranga, DMS is a leading kiwifruit and avocado orchard management and post-harvest operator.

Established in 1989 by Craig Greenlees and Paul Jones, DMS manages over 100 orchards and has over 100 fulltime staff, employing another 1000 plus seasonal contractors and workers in Te Puna and Te Puke.



DMS is a member of the G4 Kiwifruit Group, which provides 32 per cent of Zespri's Class One crop. Locally owned and operated, DMS' brand promise is "Increasing Grower Profit".