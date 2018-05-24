Auckland's family of chocolate makers, Whittaker's, has seized the title of most trusted New Zealand brand for the seventh consecutive year.

The New Zealand chocolate makers were voted the most trusted brand from all surveyed as part of the annual Reader's Digest Trusted Brands survey.

Whittaker's chief sales officer Matt Whittaker credited the continual success to a number of things.

"We think it is a combination of our 122-year history, reliability for quality, and our innovation in creating tempting new products over recent years - sometimes in collaboration with other iconic Kiwi brands, or in support of important causes. All this has helped us maintain that trusted status," Whittaker said.

Advertisement

Comments from those surveyed praised Whittaker's quality ingredients, business integrity, local manufacturing, prices, advertising, and care for the environment.

He said the company maintained quality product as it made all its chocolate from one factory in Porirua and controlled the entire manufacturing process, from roasting the cocoa beans to wrapping the finished product.

"We are also fortunate to have on our doorstep quality suppliers of ingredients we use to make our chocolate, which also enables us to tell a richer New Zealand story about the products we export."

The business was also voted winner of the New Zealand Iconic Brands category and took out the top confectionery title as well.

The top 10 brands– across all trusted brands categories

1. Whittaker's (Confectionery category)

2. Whittaker's (New Zealand iconic brand category)

3. Air New Zealand

4. Canon

5. Toyota

6. Nikon

7. Resene

8. Tip Top (Ice Cream)

9. Sleepyhead

10. Dilmah