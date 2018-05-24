Rocket Lab's launch facility at Mahia is now capable of the widest range of launch angles in the world, following a change to environmental regulation managing New Zealand's space regulations.

With the United States-based orbital launch provider due to launch its first all-commercial satellite launch from Onenui Station, company chief executive Peter Beck said changes to environmental regulations that manage New Zealand's Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf would further the launch facility's capabilities.

"The regulation amendments play a significant role in developing a robust and responsible space launch industry in New Zealand.

"Under the new regulations (which commenced last month) Rocket Lab, launching from Launch Complex 1 on the Mahia Peninsula, will be able to reach the widest range of launch azimuths of any launch site in the world."

The Ministry for the Environment previously approved regulation in 2016 to allow space vehicle launches are expected to result in the deposit of some material on the seabed in the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and extended continental shelf.

The ministry confirmed that the area in which the activity was previously managed as a permitted activity had now been extended to the north, east, and south off the coast of New Zealand in the EEZ and extended continental shelf.

The work falls within amendments to the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects—Permitted Activities) regulations, after public consultation closed in September 2017.

Rocket Lab, the only licensed commercial operator in New Zealand, is preparing to launch a rocket off Mahia Peninsula in the East Coast using the new areas set out in the regulations.

Rocket Lab is the only small launch provider to have reached orbit and recently announced it had scaled production of its Electron launch vehicle across its production facility in Huntington Beach, California.

Following two test launches, the company was due to launch its first all-commercial rocket and payload last month, before having to cancel due to ether conditions. A new launch window for another attempt is expected shortly.

The company, founded by New Zealander Peter Beck, intends to produce 100 3D-printed Rutherford engines this year to support a monthly launch cadence from its Mahia launch complex by the end of the year.