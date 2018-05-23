DENVER (AP) — Chipotle (che-POHT'-lay) is moving its headquarters from its hometown of Denver to southern California.

The burrito chain announced Wednesday that work done in its Denver and New York offices will be either moved to its new headquarters in Newport Beach, California or taken over by its existing office in Columbus, Ohio over the next six months. The Denver and New York offices will then be closed.

In a statement, CEO Brian Niccol says the consolidation and the move will help drive sustainable growth and position the company to compete for top talent.

Company founder and former CEO Steve Ells opened the first Chipotle in Denver in 1993. It now has over 2,400 restaurants.

Chipotle has been trying to rebuild its business after a series of food safety scares.