Emirates is banking on its new Bali route being popular with surfers by carrying boards for free on a route that is shaping up as a hotly contested one as Air New Zealand faces competition on direct services for the first time.

One travel agent says the price battle between Hawaiian Airlines and the New Zealand carrier is a pointer to what is emerging on the Bali route.

Emirates will begin year-round daily services between Auckland and Bali (and on to Dubai) from mid-June using a Boeing 777 as Air New Zealand increases its seasonal service with up to five flights a week.

Flight Centre says the Indonesian island has been a growth destination for it during the last few years and already this year it had experienced more than 20 per cent increase in bookings.

Latest Statistics NZ data shows travel to Indonesia has grown to 49,000 in the year to April compared to 39,000 during the corresponding period two years ago.

Sean Berenson, Flight Centre NZ general manager product said bookings had grown by 72 per cent in May compared to the same month last year.

Flight Centre welcomed new airlines on popular routes.

''History shows that greater choice generally drives competition and price wars. An example is the now-popular Hawaii route. Only a few years ago a return airfare to Hawaii cost more than $2000, now travellers can grab a return fare for as low as $699,'' he said

The Bali Tourism released this Bali promotional video in 2014. Source: Youtube / @BaliTourismBoard

''Some very sharp pricing during shoulder and off-peak seasons, particularly with Emirates looking to fill seats on their daily service during these times. Great news for Kiwi travellers keen to grab a good deal.''

During August the airlines are offering return economy fares through their websites starting at between $800 and $900.

Berenson said the growth of premium space on the route was positive as more Kiwi travellers wanted to travel in luxury.

Surfers will have more options to get to Bali from mid-June. Photo / 123rf

The new route provided an exciting stopover destination for travellers heading up to Dubai and beyond.

''Feedback so far from our customers is that it's particularly appealing to those heading to Europe who are keen to include a stopover 'flop & drop' beach holiday along the journey.''

Emirates expects that while some surfers will opt to hire a board locally, others would prefer to take their favourite equipment with them.

"We expect these keen surfers to include people of all ages who have different tastes in the type of boards they prefer," said Emirates New Zealand regional manager, Chris Lethbridge.

To be accepted as part of checked baggage (of up to 30kg in economy) the boards will have to be inside a maximum length of 3m and meet packaging requirements.