Two men who ran an Onehunga plant business and lost three court battles against their landlord KiwiRail now say they want to give away palms worth an average $8000 each.

Brent Hubbard and Harley Haynes of Oceanic Palms say 130 plants are still on the site - land they rented from KiwiRail for years - but they now want councils, botanic gardens or other organisations to take them.

Hubbard said they had already given away about 35 of their precious plants but 130 palms of 2m to 5m high had an average market value of $8000.

Each palm was worth $1000 to $15,000 and included Nīkau, fan palms, Butia capitata or the jelly palm and Trithrinax - "not rubbish palms", Hubbard said.

Their free palm offer ends a long-running saga where the men who represented themselves in court lost at each round.

On October 6, the Supreme Court rejected Peter Brent Home Hubbard, Harley Haynes and Oceanic Palms' attempt at action against KiwiRail. The palm men wanted to challenge a Court of Appeal decision which they lost last year.

The Supreme Court said no because there was nothing to suggest the appeal court's decision was wrong.

Oceanic had operated its business from the 4985sq m leased site of nearly half a hectare at 44a Alfred St, the court said, although Hubbard said they had initially leased a smaller plot in 2000.

But KiwiRail sought a rent raise in 2014 because the men were paying below the market rate. It gave them notice in 2014, the Supreme Court said, seeking $123,200 annually.

Then the battle began.

Each side engaged valuers and after consultation, they said the rent should be $100,000 a year. The palm men rejected that and wanted to pay their original rent.

The Court of Appeal said the men initially got the land rent-free in 2009 for the first three months.

Brent Hubbard and Harley Haynes (R) from Oceanic Palms. Photo/Dean Purcell

In fact, in a reverse landlord-tenant relationship, KiwiRail actually had paid the men $20,399 for work they did to the Onehunga site, including cutting down trees and putting up fences, the court noted.

By 2010, the rent was struck at $34,300/year but at that rate, KiwiRail said it was "not the current market rent and there is a concession granted to Oceanic Palms." The rent rose to $37,502 a year in 2013.

A year later, KiwiRail said it had determined the market rent was $123,200/year.

KiwiRail then gave notice in September 2015 it intended to cancel the lease.

So the palm men went to the High Court in 2016, asking Justice Fogarty to prevent the rent rising by more than 50 per cent. The Supreme Court summed up that case.

"The High Court rejected Oceanic's application for relief against forfeiture of the lease but Oceanic was given an opportunity to avoid cancellation of the lease by, within one calendar month from the date of delivery of the judgment, paying KiwiRail the arrears of rent and disputing the rent formally so that it could be submitted to arbitration. Oceanic took neither of these steps," it said.

Still, the men remain upset about the situation and emailed the Herald.

"Regardless of the right or wrongs of the purported debt and the contract, we are offering to give away a substantial quantity of palms to botanic gardens and councils around the country," Hubbard said.



"The plants represent the end products of half a lifetime's work in growing. We have had many of them for 20 years, some are much older than that.



"It was our initiative that got Nīkau palms into central Auckland. When we started working for the council, we thought it was much more worthwhile than doing private landscaping.

"We looked after the Karangahape Road and Vector [now Spark] Arena palms for two years free of charge," Hubbard said.

The men said they would seek a judicial review of their situation.