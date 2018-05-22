Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is apologising for the internet giant's failure to prevent some of the internet tools it has developed from being misused.

During a testimony at the European Parliament Zuckerberg said that whether it was "fake news, foreign interference in elections and developers misusing people's information, we didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibilities."

Speaking to a group of EU parliamentary group leaders in Brussels, he said: "That was a mistake, and I'm sorry for it."

Zuckerberg has been called upon to answer questions about a scandal over the alleged misuse of the data of millions of Facebook users.

Zuckerberg testified last month to the US Congress, but had been noncommittal about appearing in Europe. He sent a senior official to speak to the British parliament and offered to do the same in Brussels, but the EU assembly insisted on hearing him in person.

The hearing was originally supposed to be held behind closed doors. EU Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee President Claude Moraes said the fact that it is being made public "is very significant."