Kiwifruit marketer Zespri says it has increased its service payment to growers by 6 per cent to $1.47 billion, despite a season in which the volume of New Zealand kiwifruit sold fell by 11 per cent due to unfavourable weather.

Vespri's global kiwifruit sales for the year were also up 6 per cent, at $2.39b.

Total revenue, which includes licence income, was $2.51b.

Chairman Peter McBride said the result reflects strong consumer demand and excellent market performance.

Advertisement

"We sold a record volume of SunGold, while growing returns at both per-tray and per-hectare levels," McBride said in a statement.

Supply of green and organic green reduced considerably from the exceptionally high volume of the previous year, but very strong consumer demand more than offset the impact on per-hectare returns for green and mitigated the impact on organic Green per-hectare returns.

"The industry's performance during the last season reinforces our confidence in our strategy and potential for strong and sustainable growth," he said.

In its corporate result, Zespri said its licence revenues boost earnings Zespri's net profit after tax in 2017/18 increased by 38 per cent to $101.8 million.

The result was primarily driven by revenues from the release of 400 hectares of SunGold licence in 2017, as part of Zespri's continuing programme to fulfil strong consumer demand.