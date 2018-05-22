The European Union is expected tonight to give the green light to free trade agreement negotiations with Australia and New Zealand.

The EU's Foreign Affairs Council is meeting in Brussels and will discuss formally approving the talks.

This would pave the way for a multi-billion dollar deal before the United Kingdom leaves the EU in March.

Statistics New Zealand data shows exports to the European Union for the year ended December were worth $8.61 billion with imports of 12.98b. New Zealand's total exports were worth $76.34b for that period, with imports of $72.19b.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) website lists the European Union under its free trade agreements under negotiation section.

MFAT lists five things New Zealand wanted to achieve with the EU-NZ trade deal:

• Lower costs for consumers, making things like food and consumer goods cheaper for New Zealanders.

• Level the playing field for businesses in NZ and the EU by reducing tariffs, duties and other trade barriers.

• Ensure that the trade deal works for companies of all sizes, big and small.

• Drive economic progress in a way that protects the environment and contributes to better living conditions.

• Safeguard our ability to regulate and decide what is best for New Zealand and our people.

The EU was the world's biggest trading entity, and many New Zealand businesses had interests there.

A free trade agreement would reduce the prices businesses paid at the European Union border by removing tariffs (import duties) and other barriers, MFAT said.

It would also level the playing field with countries that were already paying less due to existing free trade agreements.

Bernard Savage in 2016 was appointed Ambassador of the European Union to New Zealand - the first time there has been a permanent, resident ambassador in Wellington.

When asked last year if the EU saw itself in a race with Britain to secure trade deals, Savage said that even before Brexit - Britain's pending exit from the EU - became a household word, the EU had been looking to do a deal with New Zealand.

Being in a race with Britain "was not a consideration", and Savage said at that time that he hoped formal talks would begin in the new year and "can be completed as quickly as possible".

A key element to the talks would be the services sector, which included technology, tourism, law, education, financial services and accounting, with a strong emphasis on deals beneficial to New Zealand small to medium enterprises, he said.

"The free-trade agreement [with New Zealand] will stand or fall on the benefits to the small to medium enterprises ... the big companies are already experienced in these deals."