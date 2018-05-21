I had the great pleasure of watching the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a few days ago.

And it reminded me of three marketing lessons which I thought I'd share with you…

Lesson one: Marketing anything is a heck of a lot easier if you have a "warm audience" to market to.

When I watched the build up to the actual wedding I saw over 100,000 people lining the streets of Windsor.

They were all waiting to get a brief glimpse of Harry and Meghan when they later rode past in their horse drawn open carriage.

And the TV commentators noted that there was a world-wide audience for the royal wedding approaching two billion people.

It is now a few days after the wedding and the newspapers and media are still saturated with stories and information about the event.

The media know there is a huge audience for information about the royal wedding and everyone involved in it.

So they are happy to continue to supply this audience with what they are looking for.

And the same principle applies (on a much smaller scale) to your own business.

Right now there is a "warm audience" for what you sell.

In other words, there are people who are super keen to get information related to the products or services that you offer.

That's why I recommend you offer a helpful info magnet related to what you sell.

Because when people order this info magnet they are effectively putting up their hands and saying "I am very interested in what you offer".

In other words these people are a warm audience.

Let's say that you are a cosmetic surgeon for instance.

You might want to offer a short 20 page booklet called

"The insider's guide to using cosmetic surgery to look 10 years younger.".

Every person who orders your booklet is now part of a warm audience for your cosmetic surgery services.

And if you stay in touch and add value to this warm audience a good number will become clients for your services.

Lesson two: Make your marketing memorable

The royal wedding was memorable in many ways.

The pomp and pageantry was eye-poppingly good.

And the unexpected things in the wedding were a treasure as well.

I personally loved the gospel choir who sang Stand by Me after a fiery sermon by an American preacher.

This had never happened in any other royal wedding that I had watched which made it highly memorable to me.

In fact I found myself telling a few people about this gospel choir the next day.

Back to your business.

What can you do to make your marketing memorable so that it stands out and makes people want to share it with other people they know?

One way to do this is to stage a remarkable demonstration about how well your product or service actually works.

A great example of this is a TV commercial running in the United States for a product called Flex Tape.

In the commercial the presenter cuts a small metal boat in half with a power saw, tapes it together with Flex Tape, and then takes it out on the lake for a ride.

He points out, and you can clearly see, that the interior of the boat is completely dry!

I recommend you watch the short 2 minute video about Flex Tape and how it works.

The video reminded me that the more we memorably demonstrate how our product or service can solve our client's problems the more likely they are to spend their hard earned money with us.

Lesson three: Give your marketing the 'Personal Touch'

One of the highlights of the royal wedding for me was the lovely camera shot of the page boy entering the church holding up the end of Meghan Markle's wedding dress with a huge grin on his face.

His excitement was contagious and bought a big grin to my own face.

Over and over again I see examples of the "personal touch" that is often the difference between a business that does okay and one that does amazingly well.

What can you do to demonstrate the personal touch in your own marketing?

"It's not your customer's job to remember you. It is your obligation and responsibility to make sure they don't have the chance to forget you." - Patricia Fripp

Action Exercise:

What marketing lessons could you apply from the royal wedding to your own business?

- Graham McGregor is a marketing adviser and helps businesses who offer an expensive service to quickly attract ideal new clients. You can download his brand new 106 page marketing guide 'The Expensive Service Marketing Solution' at no charge from www.TheExpensiveServiceMarketingSolution.com